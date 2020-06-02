Kerala varsity degree exams get under way

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 June 2020 20:10 IST

Many attend examinations from centres in their home districts

The much-delayed final-year examinations of the University of Kerala got under way on Tuesday in strict compliance with the COVID-19 prevention protocol.

The sixth-semester examinations of undergraduate courses, including BA, BCom and BSc, got under way in 163 examination centres spread across the State and Lakshadweep under the watchful eyes of the university authorities, police officers and invigilators.

99% attendance

According to a preliminary assessment, nearly 99% of the registered candidates appeared for the examinations held in the morning and afternoon. Many utilised the opportunity to appear for the examinations from centres in their home districts.

As many as 33,928 students had registered for the examinations and 801 among them opted for change in examination centres within the university’s jurisdiction that extends till Alappuzha. A total of 206 students chose to appear for the examinations from centres in other districts and Kavaratti in Lakshadweep. Seventeen students opted to attend the examinations at a sub-centre, the Buddha College of Teacher Education in Alappuzha.

It was mandatory for all students to wear face masks. The candidates were screened using thermal scanners and were required to wash their hands using soap and hand sanitisers before entering the examination halls. They were also briefed about the precautionary guidelines and were advised to refrain from crowding.

Following the examinations, the answer scripts were dropped into plastic bags in order to avoid contact.