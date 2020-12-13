Kerala varsity conducts induction programme

Over 600 students admitted to 43 teaching departments

The University of Kerala organised a three-tier induction programme for its newly admitted students in the 2020 batch. Induction was held at the university, school and department levels.

Over 600 students have been admitted to the 43 teaching departments representing various disciplines in science, social sciences, arts, humanities and commerce.

Understand nature

C. Vijayan, Professor of Physics, IIT Madras, formally inaugurated the programme on Saturday. Delivering his lecture, he stressed on the need to dwell deep into nature and draw inspiration from understanding nature in order to make learning holistic.

P. Balaram, former Director of Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, delivered the second induction lecture ‘Science and Nature’ on Sunday.

He spoke on how different scientific disciplines were connected and possessed a deep connect with nature. He illustrated the association between cultural evolution and biological evolution and also traced the evolution of life from unicellular organisms to the present human race.

Poet V. Madhusoodanan Nair, who delivered the final induction lecture later in the day, exhorted the students to appreciate their mother tongues to understand their own identity.

“Every language should be revered. Only by learning languages could one become familiar with people and culture. Learning is not merely a process of reproducing information acquired by someone, but also a continuous process to find new paths in various human domains,” he said.

Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai chaired the concluding session.

Pro-Vice Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar, Registrar C.R. Prasad, Research Director R.B. Binojkumar, Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) Joint Director E. Shaji and Head of the Malayalam Department S. Shifa also spoke.