Kerala Varma College recounting on December 2

A meeting of student organisations and chairman candidates on Wednesday decided to videograph the counting procedures to ensure transparency

November 29, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Recounting of votes of the controversial election for the chairman post of Sree Kerala Varma College will be held on December 2 (Saturday). The recounting will be held according to university guidelines in the office of the college Principal at 9 a.m.

A meeting of student organisations and chairman candidates, convened by Principal in-charge V.A. Narayana Menon, on Wednesday also decided to videograph the counting procedures to ensure transparency.

The Kerala High Court had earlier cancelled the selection of Students’ Federation of India (SFI) candidate K.S. Anirudhan to the chairman post. The court ordered the counting of votes again.

In a neck-and-neck fight in the college union election at Sree Kerala Varma College, Kerala Students Union (KSU) candidate S. Sreekuttan, a third year Political Science student, won by just one vote initially.

However, the SFI activists demanded recounting. After much twist and turns, SFI candidate K.S. Anirudhan was declared winner for 11 votes in the recounting. Sree Kerala Varma college has been a SFI bastion for the last four decades.

The KSU had then moved the High Court demanding re-polling. They alleged foul play in the recounting.

