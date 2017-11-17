Kerala Varma college alumni memorabilia

Former students of Sree Kerala Varma College have come up with a collection of their memories on the campus – ‘Aa pachappinolam Pulse-80’.

The alumni association, of students who studied in the college in the 80s, is recording their evergreen memories in the form of a book. More than 30 years later, they are trying to recall their experiences in different angles.

The book is a cocktail of romance, friendship, politics, literature, and travelling experiences provided by Sree Kerala Varma, one of the most active campuses in the State.

Illustrious alumni

Many eminent persons including writers T.D. Ramakrishnan, Methil Radhakrishnan, poet and lyricist Rafeeq Ahmed, actor Irshad, journalist Sreekandan Nair, poets K.R. Tony and Aveesh, N. Rajan, Jonse K. Mangalam, E. Sandhya, Murali K. Menon, singer Pradeep Somasundaram, and Ramachandran Ottappath of the Choppies group have recorded their memories in the book.

K.T. Augustine is publishing the book for Pulse 80. Manilal and Murali K. Menon edited it.

The book will be released on the college campus on Sunday.

A music programme led by Predeep Somasundaram will follow.