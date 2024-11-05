Kerala urges Centre to provide adequate compensation to kin of rail accident victims

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested the Union Railway Ministry to provide adequate compensation to the families of the five sanitary workers who were killed in two separate rail-related accidents in Kerala. The Chief Minister has also urged the Ministry to issue necessary instructions to ensure the safety of contract staff working under the Railways.

In the latest incident, four workers, including two women, from Tamil Nadu died after being hit by the Thiruvananthapuram-bound Kerala Express while they were engaged in collecting garbage from the railway track on Saturday. In the second incident, a temporary sanitation worker was swept away and drowned while cleaning the Amayizhanjan Canal in Thiruvananthapuram a few months ago. He was also employed by a railway contractor.

In a letter addressed to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday, the Chief Minister said the State was deeply anguished at the tragic incident that occurred on the river bridge near the Shoranur railway station. They had been engaged in the track cleaning process by the railway contractor.

As is reported, the fatal accident occurred when the workers were hit by the Thiruvananthapúram-bound Kerala Express on November 2. Understandably, they were working unaware of the approaching train. It is apparent that they had not gotten any training or imparted awareness of safe working near railway tracks. These two unfortunate incidents reveal that essential safety precautions are not being adhered to by the persons who engage workers on contract, said Mr. Vijayan.

“I invite your kind immediate attention to the safety violations and request that suitable instructions be issued to ensure the safety of the contract staff, considering the fact that those who lost their lives were engaged in manual labour on a temporary basis. In the wake of the latest incident, Southern Railways terminated the services of the contractor who was awarded the work to clean railway tracks and announced an ex gratia of ₹1 lakhs to the kin of the victim.