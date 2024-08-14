GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala urges Centre to include 109 panchayats in Zone II of coastal zone management plan

If the Centre allows a Zone II classification, restriction on constructing buildings on side of existing coastal roads will be lifted

Published - August 14, 2024 06:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

 

On Wednesday, the Kerala government requested that the Union government include 109 panchayats in Zone II of the State’s coastal zone management plan. 

A Zone II categorisation applies to urbanised localities that fall within the coastal regulation zone (CRZ) limit. If the Centre allows a Zone II classification, the restriction on constructing buildings on the seaward side of existing coastal roads will be lifted, provided their architectural style complements the natural landscape. So far, the Centre has ceded to the State’s demand to categorise 66 coastal villages as falling within Zone II. A Zone II classification will free up more populated coastal localities for development.

The government also decided to include several localities earmarked for mining atomic minerals — Ambalappuzha, Chirayinkeezhu, Karumkulam, Kottukal, and Venganoor — in the CRZ III category. 

