GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kerala urges Centre to desist from move to disband Palakkad railway division

Minister Abdurahiman writes to Centre; says move part of Centre’s vindictiveness towards Kerala

Published - May 12, 2024 07:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

V. Abdurahiman, Minister-in-charge of Railway Affairs in Kerala, has asked the Union government to desist from the move to disband the Palakkad railway division.

In a letter to the Union Railway Minister on Sunday, Mr. Abdurahiman said the move to disband the Palakkad railway division was another example of the Centre’s continued neglect and vindictiveness towards the State.

Rise in revenue

Despite the division registering a rise in footfall and revenue, the move to disband it without pointing out any reason could only be construed as a move against Kerala. Already, the State had been facing gross neglect from the Centre in terms of rail development, and the new move was another blow to the State, the Minister said.

The Salem division was started after carving out the Palakkad division during the tenure of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. Since then, there had been a planned move to weaken the Palakkad division. There were attempts to weaken the division by making it a part of Mangaluru. It was after strong protests from the State that the Centre dropped the proposal, said the Minister.

‘Misleading people’

While the Centre was nurturing a hostile attitude towards Kerala in all areas, the United Democratic Front (UDF) MPs had failed to raise a banner of protest against the Centre. A Union Minister from the State was trying to mislead the people by putting up falsehoods, he said in a statement.

The Centre should stop the neglect towards Kerala in terms of track doubling, allocation of new tracks, and new trains to the State. There would be strong public protest against the Railways’ continued neglect towards Kerala, he said. The State would stand united against the move to disband the Palakkad division, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.