Kerala urges Centre to approve pending railway projects

Minister for Sports, Fisheries and Railways V. Abdurahiman on Wednesday met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw requesting to grant approval for the pending railway projects in the State.

Mr. Abdurahiman requested the Union Minister to reconsider the decision to abandon the Nemom coaching terminal and sought steps to defreeze the Sabari Rail project. The State also submitted a representation seeking steps for early approval for the Nilambur-Nanjangud-Mysuru railway project and the Thalassery-Wayanad-Mysuru rail line.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Abdurahiman said that during the meeting, the Union Minister lent a patient ear to the demands of Kerala and assured that he would take a favourable call on those projects after looking into their viability. Mr. Vaishnaw also assured that he would visit the State soon, possibly before Onam, before taking a final call on these matters.

In the meeting, the State pressed for operating more trains during the Onam season to ease the additional rush, apart from seeking steps to reinstate the concession provided for senior citizens in railway bookings, said Mr. Abdurahiman.