Kerala urged to develop action plan to tap potential of infrastructure facilities

March 11, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala should develop a comprehensive action plan to fully tap the potential of infrastructure facilities such as the GAIL pipeline and Vizhinjam port, experts who spoke at a panel discussion on ‘Prospects of Kerala Economy: Sectoral Reflections in the backdrop of Kerala Budget 2024-25’ opined on Monday.

Additional resource mobilisation using these infrastructure facilities will create a vibrant economy in the State and help to generate more employment opportunities, the speakers said. The panel discussion was jointly organised by the Kerala Economic Association (KEA) and Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT).

KEA president and economist K.N. Harilal said that the Vizhinjam port will open up enormous possibilities for the state’s economy. The State should prepare an action plan for making the most of the port facility, Prof. Harilal said. GIFT director K. J. Joseph said that the serious threat to fiscal federalism in the country is a critical issue for states like Kerala.

Roshan Kainadi, who spoke on the agriculture sector, said farm and adventure tourism has good scope in Kerala and comprehensive plan should be evolved in these areas. Kerala should promote more investment in industrial sector particularly in manufacturing sector, said industrial expert M.P. Sukumaran Nair. Former Planning Board member Mridul Eapen said gender issues should feature prominently in the planning process. Workplaces should be more gender friendly and Kerala has very good scope in the area of care economy, she said.