Kerala unveils roadmap for Tourism Clubs on campuses

June 09, 2022 20:32 IST

Joint endeavour of departments of Tourism and Higher Education

Kerala unveiled a novel project to form tourism clubs on major college campuses across the State on Thursday, a collective endeavour of the departments of Tourism and Higher Education. Tourism Clubs will be formed in 25 colleges in the State in the first phase.

The Department of Tourism will provide the funds for the activities of the clubs, which will be in charge of the upkeep of 25 tourism destinations. They will especially ensure the hygiene of each property, said Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Exuding confidence that campus clubs will pave the way for new tourism trends and create interest in travel among students, Mr. Riyas said “the plan includes identifying future tourism professionals among students who can also help market the destinations using social media platforms. There are good bloggers among students and their talent can be leveraged for featuring the State’s tourism attractions before a wider audience,” said Mr. Riyas.

The youngsters can also work as part-time tourism guides. Cultural interactions and workshops will be conducted in concert with foreign universities to hone their skills, added Mr. Riyas.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu said the initiative will encourage students to identify new tourism products and contribute to the growth of tourism sector, besides fostering interest among students in travel and tourism. Apart from enhancing awareness among the youth that tourism is a vital sector for the State, Tourism Clubs will rope in students to see that the tourism destinations and assets are maintained well.

The clubs will seek to nurture future professionals needed by the fast-growing tourism sector, develop international outlook among students, encourage them to take an active role in nature conservation and environmental activities and engage them in identifying new tourism spots. The members of the clubs will have their uniform, which will be the same on all campuses, as well as ID cards. They will be given certificates jointly by the departments of Tourism and Higher Education.

Each club will have a maximum of 50 members. A calendar will be brought out on the activities to be taken up by them this year. The clubs that put up an outstanding performance will be considered for awards. A detailed guideline on the functioning of Tourism Clubs will be drawn up in consultation with the Higher Education department.

Tourism Director V.R. Krishna Teja and V. Vighneshwari, Director of Collegiate Education and MD, KTDC were among those present at the press conference.