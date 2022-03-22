Kerala unsafe for women: Mahila Morcha

LDF inherently misogynist: BJP national secretary Vijaya Rahatekar

BJP State president K Surendran with BJP national secretary Vijaya Rahatekar, during a march organised by BJP Mahila Morcha to the Secretariat demanding safety for women and seeking justice for the Kavanur sexual exploitation case victim, in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

LDF inherently misogynist: BJP national secretary Vijaya Rahatekar

Women lack security in Kerala, says BJP national secretary Vijaya Rahatekar.

Inaugurating a Mahila Morcha march to the government secretariat, Ms. Vijaya said the LDF government was inherently misogynist. Atrocities and crimes against women and children had abounded under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's watch. Women in Kerala were vulnerable to "Love Jihad" conspiracists. They were the victims of minority vote bank politics promoted by the LDF government.

Kerala had reported 16,418 crimes against women in 2021. The government pointedly ignored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare schemes for women's empowerment.

Congress MPs from Kerala had dismally failed to highlight the plight of Kerala women in Parliament. They were mute and impotent witnesses to the anti-women policies of the Pinarayi Vijayan government. Ms. Vijayan promised to intensify Mahila Morcha's campaign against the LDF.

BJP State president K. Surendran said LDF had coasted to power offering false promises to victims. The government had, for one, turned the back on the victim of the Kavanur sexual exploitation case. BJP State vice president V.T. Rama, Mahila Morcha national secretary Padmaja S. Menon, and State president Niveditha Subramaniam spoke.