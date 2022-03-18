Kerala University’s library network launched

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu formally launched the Kerala University’s library network that brings together all of its library resources under a single system on Friday.

The ‘One University, One Library’ network links nearly 10 lakh books, rare documents, theses, government publications, journals, and others that have been stocked in the 56 libraries including the Kerala University Library in Palayam, the Campus Library in Karyavattom, the libraries in 44 teaching departments, seven inter-university centres, and the study centres in Kollam, Pandalam and Alappuzha.

The library system has been fully automated with Koha, an open source library management system. The network will enable researchers, teachers, and students to locate books and access a plethora of information including the details of the author and the publisher as well as the number of available copies. The system also facilitates effective book management by enabling librarians to identify books that are in demand among readers and phase out those less preferred.

Health Minister Veena George released the working report of palliative clubs functioning in various affiliated colleges and also felicitated the best performing students in this regard. Dr. Bindu also honoured teachers who have been undertaking research in the university and meritorious students on the occasion.

Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai, Pro-Vice Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar, Registrar K.S. Anil Kumar, and Syndicate member K.H. Babujan were among those who spoke.