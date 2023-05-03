Kerala University Youth Festival in Ambalappuzha from May 5

May 03, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Kerala University Youth Festival will be held at Ambalappuzha in Alappuzha from May 5 to 9.

Students from 250 educational institutions will contest in 117 events in the five-day festival titled ‘Ekathwa’. The competitions will be staged across eight venues. Government College, Ambalappuzha, is the main venue of the event. The festival will be inaugurated by Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian at 5 p.m. on Friday. A cultural procession will be held ahead of the inauguration. The reception committee office of the festival was opened at the main venue on Wednesday. It was inaugurated by Thullal artist Suresh Varma. H. Salam, MLA, reception committee general convener A.A. Akshay, and others, attended the function.