Kerala University Youth Festival from April 23

Kerala University Youth Festival will be held in Kollam from April 23 to 27. Around 3,000 students from more than 200 colleges are expected to take part in the five-day festival.

“There will be nine venues and 103 events,” said organising committee general convenor P. Anandhu at a press meet here on Saturday.

The logo of the festival was released by Sujith Vijyan Pillai, MLA, on the occasion. SN College, Kollam, SN Women’s College, Sree Narayana Guru College of Legal Studies, Fatima Mata National College and TKM Arts College will be the main venues of the fete.