Kerala University Youth Festival begins at Ambalappuzha

May 05, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Kerala University Youth Festival began on a colourful note at Ambalappuzha in Alappuzha on Friday.

The five-day festival titled ‘Ekathva’ was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad at Government College, Ambalappuzha, the main venue of the event. Prior to the inauguration, a cultural procession was taken out from the K.K. Kunjupillai Memorial Higher Secondary School, Ambalappuzha, to the main venue. It was flagged off jointly by A.M. Ariff, MP, and H. Salam, MLA.

Around 5,000 students from 250 educational institutions will contest in 117 events at the festival. The competitions are staged across eight venues named after Kunchan Nambiar, Kumaran Asan, Vayalar Ramavarma, Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai, Nedumudi Venu, Kavalam Narayana Panicker, Innocent, and Mamukoya.

On the inaugural day, Thiruvathira, Mohiniyattam, Kathakali, and Ghazal competitions were held.

Apart from the Kalathilakam and Kalaprathibha titles for the best talent in male and female categories, Kalaratnam title will be given in the transgender category.

Kerala University union chairman A. Vishnu presided. Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal, actors Tini Tom and Anson Paul, and others attended the inaugural function.