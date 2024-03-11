Kerala University Youth Fest tapers to a tame end

March 11, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala University Union Youth Festival 2024 came to an abrupt end on Monday after Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal issued directions to call the event off in the wake of numerous complaints that have cropped up over its conduct and skirmishes between Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists.

The anticlimactic announcement, made a few hours prior to the valedictory ceremony, evoked much disappointment among participants who staged impromptu protests at the main venue in the university headquarters. A ‘protest dance’ staged by the students of the Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music lent a touch of novelty to the outpouring of sorrow.

The festival was headed for a neck-and-neck race to the finish with the defending champions Mar Ivanios College and University College vying for the top honours with 234 and 226 points respectively.

Prof. Kunnummal ordered the suspension of the festival after a group of students attempted to enter the stage in protest against their appeal against a decision getting turned down by the appellate committee. Under such circumstances, the Vice-Chancellor informed that the programme will conclude without the customary closing ceremony. He also provided assurances to investigate each complaint that were received during the course of the five-day event.

University union chairperson Vijay Vimal said the union stood by the university’s decision, but claimed the rest of the event will be organised at an opportune time.

He said the festival was suspended when there was just one more competition (group dance) left to be conducted. The item as well as the Margamkali competition, which was ordered to be re-conducted in the wake of complaints, will be held after holding consultations with the university authorities. A prize distribution ceremony will also be held.

Rubbishing allegations of lapses in the conduct of the event, Mr. Vimal blamed various quarters including KSU and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of making conscious attempts to scuttle the event. He also dismissed criticisms made by several participants regarding the lack of arrangements to videograph the competition events to serve as evidence while considering appeals.

Why the cancellation

The Cantonment police registered two cases against SFI activists and one against KSU activists for attacking workers of rival groups. The rampant instances of violence, along with allegations of intimidation and biased judging, are believed to have paved the way for the suspension of the event. Several participants also cited shoddy scheduling and time management to have led to the fiasco.

The winners of the various solo competition items were: essay writing – Malayalam: Anupriya T.V. of Government College of Teacher Education; short story writing – Malayalam: Bibin S. of METCA Institute of Teacher Education, Charvarcode; collage: Sandra V.S. of Government College for Women; rangoli: Sreeparvathi S. of Government College for Women; spot photography: Kripa Suresh of Mar Ivanios College; poster making: Sreenandini K.R. of University College; folk dance: Bhagya R. of SN College, Kollam; Bharathanatyam (female): Parvathy S. Udayan of Baby John Memorial Government College, Kollam; wind instrument – Eastern style: Anandhu Krishnan R. of Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music; wind instrument – Western style: Akhil Das S.L. of Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music; stringed instrument – Eastern style: Aravind H. of Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music; stringed instrument – Western style: Aanya Mohan of Mar Ivanios College; percussion instrument – Eastern style: Ananthakrishnan G. of Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music; Ottamthullal (male): Nanda Kishore of Mar Ivanios College; and Ottamthullal (female): Bhagya R. of SN College, Kollam.

