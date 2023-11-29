Kerala University withdraws approval given to MSM College Principal

November 29, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala University has withdrawn the approval given to the Principal (in-charge) of the MSM College, Kayamkulam, following lapses detected in connection with the admission given to former SFI leader Nikhil Thomas on the basis of fake degree certificates.

The university has also recommended the college management to take action against a number of faculty members for their alleged role in the now-cancelled admission.

The university syndicate which met on Tuesday took the decision based on the recommendation of a commission which looked into the matter.

Further, the university has directed the college to ensure that academic discipline is maintained in the college and admissions are carried out in a transparent manner.

In June, the SFI had expelled Mr. Thomas after the charges were levelled against him.

In August, he was arrested on charges of furnishing fake certificates to gain admission to the college. The same month, the university had decided to issue show-cause notices to top officials of the college in connection with the admission.