HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala University withdraws approval given to MSM College Principal

November 29, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala University has withdrawn the approval given to the Principal (in-charge) of the MSM College, Kayamkulam, following lapses detected in connection with the admission given to former SFI leader Nikhil Thomas on the basis of fake degree certificates.

The university has also recommended the college management to take action against a number of faculty members for their alleged role in the now-cancelled admission.

The university syndicate which met on Tuesday took the decision based on the recommendation of a commission which looked into the matter.

Further, the university has directed the college to ensure that academic discipline is maintained in the college and admissions are carried out in a transparent manner.

In June, the SFI had expelled Mr. Thomas after the charges were levelled against him.

In August, he was arrested on charges of furnishing fake certificates to gain admission to the college. The same month, the university had decided to issue show-cause notices to top officials of the college in connection with the admission.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.