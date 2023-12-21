ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala University V-C considering legal precedents

December 21, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala University Vice-Chancellor (V-C) in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal is considering legal options in light of the refusal allegedly expressed by university officials in removing a disparaging banner against the Governor that has been hung outside the main entrance.

The Vice-Chancellor had issued a directive to the Registrar to remove the banner that likened Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to Hitler and Mussolini on Tuesday. However, the order has not been implemented reportedly due to opposition by a section of Syndicate members and the Students Federation of India (SFI) which has stood firm by its right to protest on the campus.

Under the circumstances, the Vice-Chancellor is learnt to have been referring to legal precedents pertaining to the use of banners by student organisations in close proximity to educational institutions. Moreover, the Raj Bhavan has taken cognisance of the tiff in Kerala University, sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US