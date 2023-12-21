GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala University V-C considering legal precedents

December 21, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala University Vice-Chancellor (V-C) in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal is considering legal options in light of the refusal allegedly expressed by university officials in removing a disparaging banner against the Governor that has been hung outside the main entrance.

The Vice-Chancellor had issued a directive to the Registrar to remove the banner that likened Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to Hitler and Mussolini on Tuesday. However, the order has not been implemented reportedly due to opposition by a section of Syndicate members and the Students Federation of India (SFI) which has stood firm by its right to protest on the campus.

Under the circumstances, the Vice-Chancellor is learnt to have been referring to legal precedents pertaining to the use of banners by student organisations in close proximity to educational institutions. Moreover, the Raj Bhavan has taken cognisance of the tiff in Kerala University, sources said.

