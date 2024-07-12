GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala University turns down UGC ‘proposal’ mandating NET scores for PhD admission

Research opportunities should be available to candidates who have cleared either NET or university entrance tests: KU syndicate panel

Published - July 12, 2024 09:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a significant decision, the University of Kerala has rejected the University Grants Commission (UGC) proposal to mandate National Eligibility Test (NET) scores for PhD research eligibility.

The syndicate, which met here on Friday, accepted a sub-committee’s recommendation to consider candidates who qualify both the NET and the university’s own PhD entrance examination as eligible to pursue research.

The apex regulatory body for higher education wrote to universities in March, informing its decision to enable candidates to utilise the NET score for admission to PhD programmes.

In its communication, the UGC stated that the score “can be used for admission to PhD programmes in place of entrance tests conducted by different universities and higher education institutions”.

The proposal was reviewed by a sub-committee, appointed by the university’s syndicate, comprising K.G. Gopchandran, Shijukhan J.S., P.M. Radhamany and S. Jayan. The panel recommended that research opportunities should be open to candidates who have cleared both examinations. The advice was accepted by the syndicate.

The rejection of the UGC’s proposal by Kerala University comes at a time when there is growing scrutiny and debate over the credibility and implementation of national-level examinations such as NET and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET).

Furthermore, the Education Ministry recently ordered the cancellation of the NET examination following suspicion of a question paper leak. The development has prompted several institutions including Central universities to consider reverting to their in-house examinations for PhD examinations.

According to an official, a one-size-fits-all approach may not be suitable for the diverse educational landscape of the country, where universities have been traditionally autonomous in their academic decisions. The university’s decision to uphold its PhD entrance examination as a prerequisite for research eligibility reflects its commitment to maintaining academic standards and autonomy, the source said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.