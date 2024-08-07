Kerala University to support Rebuild Wayanad efforts

Kerala University has pledged support for the State government’s Rebuild Wayanad initiative, aimed at restoring normalcy in the landslides-hit district.

A meeting, chaired by Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal on Tuesday, also resolved to fully support the salary challenge announced by the government to rebuild the region. The Psychology and Sociology departments will jointly formulate a project to offer psychological support to the residents in the affected areas.

The Geology and Environmental Sciences departments have also extended support for the proposed township project. Besides, the university’s National Service Scheme unit will construct 20 houses for those displaced by the natural calamity.