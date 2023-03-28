Kerala University to organise Bharath Murali Drama and Book Festival

March 28, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala University (KU) is organising Bharath Murali Drama and Book Festival on its Senate House campus at Palayam here from March 30 to April 4.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will formally open the festival. Culture Minister Saji Cherian will inaugurate the valedictory session. Former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala will deliver the commemorative address during the festival.

Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, Registrar K.S. Anil Kumar said the university took pride in the life and achievements of actor Bharath Murali who was both its alumnus and later, an employee.

The plays that will be presented during the festival include Ithihasam, Arctic, Premalekhanam, The Villainmaar, Marthandande Swapnangal, Soviet Station Kadavu, Simharavam Khoraravam, Thoma Kariya Kariya Thoma and Theendarippacha, some of which had been showcased during the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) in Thrissur.