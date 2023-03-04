HamberMenu
Kerala University to implement maternity, special menstrual leaves

March 04, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala University (KU) has issued orders permitting special menstrual leave and maternity leave for female students.

The university decided to implement a government order that fixed the limit of attendance for female students to 73% after granting a provision for menstrual leave. Students can also avail themselves of maternity leave up to six months, following which they can re-join the college without taking readmission. The principals of the institutions have been entrusted with verifying the medical records of the candidates.

