Kerala University to hire retired Professors as adjunct faculty

The University of Kerala will hire retired teachers as adjunct faculty for its four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUGP)

The decision was taken at a recent Syndicate meeting after Vice-Chancellor (V-C) in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal put a rank list prepared by a selection committee on abeyance. The list was kept aside on account of a petition at the Kerala High Court that alleged that the selection panel violated University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

The university intended to appoint 12 lecturers on contractual basis for 11 subjects, with more expected to be hired in the subsequent years to meet the demands of the FYUGP.

Dr. Kunnummal said Professors and Associate Professors, who retired in the recent past, preferably from government colleges, will be considered for appointment as adjunct faculty. The appointees, who will receive a monthly remuneration of ₹30,000, will be chosen after being recommended by the Heads of the Departments concerned based on their requirements.

While a proposal to engage retired teachers had been actively considered earlier, it was shot down by the Syndicate that called for appointing young job aspirants to the posts.

The selection committee had come under scrutiny after the V-C had objected to its constitution. He had opposed the inclusion of Shijukhan J.S., the convener of the Syndicate Standing Committee on Staff, Equipments and Building, in the panel. He also questioned the propriety of having the Registrar in the committee, asserting that the administrative head should not become part of a body that decides on an academic matter.

The UGC regulations mandated that the V-C or a professor appointed by the official should chair an interview for guest lecturer appointments. Dr. Kunnummal had proposed appointing former Syndicate member and senior professor P.M. Radhamany as the chairperson, but this proposal too was turned down by the CPI(M)-majority Syndicate.

