Kerala University to establish Tagore Niketan

The University of Kerala has initiated steps to establish ‘Tagore Niketan’, a reference section in its library. It will include the literary works and images of Rabindranath Tagore, and studies and other writings based on his life and acclaimed poems. Tagore Niketan, which will commemorate the 100th anniversary of Tagore’s visit to Kerala, is being designed to aid research and further studies on the celebrated poet. The varsity has invited contributions of Tagore’s books, images, and others from individuals, organisations and institutions. Details can be obtained by contacting the university librarian in-charge (0471-2308844, 9447495078).