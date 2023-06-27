Kerala University to blacklist Nikhil Thomas

June 27, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The University of Kerala has decided to permanently debar former Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader Nikhil Thomas who has been accused of furnishing a forged degree certificate to gain MCom admission at MSM College in Kayamkulam.

A Syndicate meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal on Tuesday also resolved to tighten the university’s verification mechanism to prevent similar admission frauds.

Besides facing the invalidation of the results of all BCom examinations that he had written in the University of Kerala, Mr. Thomas will also be barred from pursuing any course or appearing for examinations conducted by the university in the future.

With the university finding the explanation submitted by the college unsatisfactory, the Syndicate decided to summon the college authorities, faculty of the Commerce department and former officials to attend a hearing conducted by the Registrar, Controller of Examinations and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) Director.

A special cell will also be created to scrutinise degree certificates issued by universities outside the State. Their genuineness will be ascertained through an online verification mechanism wherein the universities that had issued the certificates will be contacted for confirmation. Eligibility certificates will be issued only after the completion of the process. The applicants will be provided provisional admission until their documents are verified. A special verification fees of ₹2,000 will be collected for the purpose.

Taking cognizance of aspersions cast by various quarters on admissions granted to graduates from other universities, the special cell will also be tasked with verifying all degree certificates that had been submitted by such applicants for admissions during the past 10 years. Each college will be required to constitute a committee for certificate verification. The proposed panel must include the Principal, an administrator and a faculty member. They will be required to attest the authenticity of certificates accepted for admissions.

The university had earlier cancelled Mr. Thomas’ MCom registration and an eligibility certificate issued to him after it came to light that he had submitted a fake certificate in the name of Kalinga University, Raipur.

Union election

The university has decided to go ahead with the union election deferred following the impersonation row at Christian College, Kattakada. The entries of 131 university union councillors (UUCs) have been accepted following scrutiny. Notably, 201 seats are reserved for the posts. The university will serve show-cause notices on those colleges that either failed to furnish lists of elected candidates or nominated those who violated the eligibility criteria. The university had earlier disqualified 39 students from contesting in the polls for various reasons, including exceeding the age limit.