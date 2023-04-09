Kerala University successfully trials onscreen evaluation of answer scripts

April 09, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala University has introduced an onscreen evaluation system for examinations. The digitisation of the examination process was piloted for the MCA course as a precursor to the full-scale implementation of student life cycle management (SLCM) system in the university.

The declaration of results of the first-semester examinations of MCA (2021 admissions) on April 3 is expected to expedite efforts to extend the reform to other courses.

While teething issues had stretched the evaluation process to around two months, university officials remain confident that the full-fledged implementation of the system could bring the duration to within a month.

While 168 students had appeared for the MCA examinations, the university has set its sights on implementing on-screen evaluation for other programmes such as Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed) before eventually adopting the system for those involving much higher intake.

The university has roughly 37,000 students pursuing undergraduate programmes in each batch. The number of answer scripts generated by such courses each semester could go as high as 2 lakh.

According to the Controller of Examinations N. Gopakumar, the university budget for 2023-24 has allocated ₹25 lakh for establishing a dedicated scanning centre that will facilitate scanning multiple answer sheets simultaneously. The proposed facility will enable the university to circulate the sheets among teachers for evaluation.

Besides doing away with the hassles of organising centralised valuation camps, onscreen evaluation is also bound to avoid delay that normally creeps into the examination system of postgraduate programmes that involves ‘double valuation’. In the particular system, answer scripts are circulated among two teachers each to minimise the chance of error. Notably, requests for revaluation are not entertained for such courses.

The reform is part of the SLCM system that was launched in Kerala University in October 2021. All courses except those under the choice-based credit and semester system have been brought under the ambit of the management system. Its tools will be used to publish the final-year results of various new-generation postgraduate programmes, which were introduced in 2020, in May.