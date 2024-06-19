Kerala University set to explore academic tourism

Kerala University aims to promote academic tourism by utilising its strong academic reputation and diverse resources. The concept finds place in the university’s annual budget for 2024-25 that was presented on Tuesday.

Syndicate subcommittee on finance convener G. Muralidharan presented a balanced budget that anticipated revenue and expenditure of ₹836.48 crore at a Senate meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal.

The university plans to open its doors to visitors, highlighting attractions such as the expansive 450-acre Karyavattom campus with its pristine forests and ponds, as well as its museums, gardens, libraries and advanced laboratories. The Observatory at Palayam, managed by the university, adds to its allure.

To attract visitors, the university will offer tailored tour packages and collaborate with start-ups to popularise the initiative. A sum of ₹40 lakh is allocated in the budget for procuring electric vehicles and other necessary infrastructure.

Additionally, the university aims to strengthen its industry linkages and create a consortium of academic scholars from various research departments to enhance research productivity. The budget has set aside ₹10 lakh for the ‘corpus advisory collective’ initiative to support research departments at the university. Another programme, KU (Kerala University) technocrat colloquium will bring together the university’s alumni on a single platform to chalk future development strategies. An amount of ₹5 lakh has been earmarked for the colloquium.

The university will also give shape to a KU Research Fund by harnessing corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds and other contributions that can be tapped from various sources.

The number of teaching and research departments in Kerala University will go up to 47 with the introduction of three more departments, viz., Department of Women Studies, Department of Social Work, and Department of Physical Education. Furthermore, a Professor M. Kunjaman Centre for Development Studies will be established in memory of the late economist, academician and Dalit thinker who passed away in December last.

Online programmes

The School of Distance Education, which used to conduct Kerala University’s distance education courses, will be remodelled as a School of Online Education to coordinate online programmes in various subjects with the approval of the University Grants Commission. The Department of Education building at Thycaud will be turned into a Raja Ravi Varma art gallery and mega exhibition centre. The university will also establish a regional centre and research complex in Kollam.

A Young Scientists’ Conclave will be organised in collaboration with various research centres in the country. The Young Scientist Award, comprising a purse of ₹50,000 and citation, will be presented to the best scientists.

The university will soon reform its festival manual to usher in a decentralised mode of conduct of the event. A committee tasked with the purpose is likely to recommend holding regional festivals to streamline participation in the university-level event.

The budget was passed following deliberations at the Senate meet. A section of Senate members boycotted the discussions in protest against the “hasty” manner in which the budget was passed.