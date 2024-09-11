GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala University senate elections cancelled, SFI-KSU clash on Senate House campus

Students Federation of India, Kerala Students Union accuse each other of hiding ballot papers

Published - September 11, 2024 11:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and the Kerala Students Union clash during senate elections at Kerala University. SFI members held a protest claiming interference from Registrar that triggered a clash. 

Activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and the Kerala Students Union clash during senate elections at Kerala University. SFI members held a protest claiming interference from Registrar that triggered a clash.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Elections to the Kerala University senate on Wednesday was cancelled following allegations of electoral malpractice.

Tension prevailed on the Kerala University Senate House campus at Palayam in the capital in the night following a clash between the activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and the Kerala Students Union (KSU) during elections to the senate.

SFI activists accused the KSU of malpractice in the counting for the reserved seats by hiding 15 ballot papers in collusion with the Registrar. The KSU managed to win two reserved seats. The KSU denied these allegations and accused the SFI of hiding the ballot papers.

SFI activists pushed their way into the Senate Hall in large numbers, accusing the KSU of electoral malpractice, leading to fisticuffs between them. Though the police personnel attempted to calm down the activists, they continued to hurl the armrests of the seating in the hall at each other. The Cantonment police later detained a few of the activists.

