Kerala University seeks probe into forged certificates

Published - July 27, 2024 11:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Kerala has filed a complaint with the State Police Chief over a batch of fake certificates produced by a Thiruvananthapuram native to obtain a job in the United Arab Emirates.

A fake degree certificate and seven mark lists submitted by Thiruvananthapuram native Mohammed Nishad A. to gain employment as safety engineer in a company in Dubai came under scrutiny after the Consulate General of India in Dubai forwarded the documents for genuineness verification.

On finding the documents to be forged, Kerala University lodged the complaint seeking a probe into the offence.

