GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala University seeks probe into forged certificates

Published - July 27, 2024 11:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Kerala has filed a complaint with the State Police Chief over a batch of fake certificates produced by a Thiruvananthapuram native to obtain a job in the United Arab Emirates.

A fake degree certificate and seven mark lists submitted by Thiruvananthapuram native Mohammed Nishad A. to gain employment as safety engineer in a company in Dubai came under scrutiny after the Consulate General of India in Dubai forwarded the documents for genuineness verification.

On finding the documents to be forged, Kerala University lodged the complaint seeking a probe into the offence.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.