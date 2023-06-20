ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala University seeks probe into forged certificate cases involving SFI, KSU activists

June 20, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

University submits formal complaints with the State Police Chief

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Kerala on Tuesday submitted formal complaints with the State Police Chief seeking investigations in the alleged forgery of degree certificates by Nikhil Thomas, a member of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), and Ansil Jaleel, a member of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU).

Mr. Thomas has been accused of submitting a fake degree certificate to gain admission to MCom at a college in Kayamkulam. While he claimed that he had cleared an undergraduate course at Kalinga University, his claim was refuted by the university authorities.

Mr. Jaleel, a State convener of the KSU, allegedly used a forged degree certificate to gain employment. University Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal recently told media persons that the certificate was found to be a fake one, following an inquiry conducted by the Controller of Examinations. It was found that no degree certificate had been issued by the Kerala University with the particular register number as reported by a section of the media.

