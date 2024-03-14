Kerala University seeks comprehensive probe into cultural festival fiasco and judge’s death

March 14, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With the controversy over the suspended Kerala University Union Youth Festival refusing to die down, the university authorities have written to Kerala Police seeking a comprehensive probe into the violence that unfolded during the event as well as the death of a judge who had been arrested on bribery charges.

The Registrar has formally petitioned the State Police Chief on the basis of a direction by Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal.

The event had been called off prior to its formal conclusion in the wake of clashes between Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Kerala Students Union (KSU) and complaints of intimidation and biased judging. Allegations of bribery in judging also threatened to undermine the integrity of the cultural festival.

Kannur resident P.N. Shaji, who was found dead in his house after allegedly consuming poison, was among three persons who were arrested by the Cantonment police in connection with allegations that had cropped up over the Margamkali competition. Shaji, who was part of the competition jury, had been summoned by the police along with the other accused Jomet and Sooraj, both dance trainers, for questioning on Thursday.

Having moved the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail, the latter duo did not turn up for questioning.

The Cantonment police had registered a case under various provisions including Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code on the basis of a complaint by SFI district president Nandan N.A.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, who termed Shaji’s death unfortunate, has blamed certain persons who allegedly intruded into the festival venues for the conflicts that rocked the event. She also alleged the possibility of conspiracies being hatched to fester unrest on campuses and tarnish achievements in the higher education sector.

Meanwhile, the Kerala University Vice-Chancellor has rejected a proposal to extend the tenure of the current university union that had come to an end on February 26. The Director of Students Services will undertake the responsibilities of the university union until the next panel assumes charge.