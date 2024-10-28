Kerala University secures patent for innovative diabetic wound dressing

Kerala University has achieved a milestone with the patenting of a groundbreaking dressing designed specifically for diabetic wounds. Developed by the Department of Biochemistry, this biocompatible hydrogel film represents a promising advancement in regenerative medicine.

The patented invention, titled “Synthesis of Ferulic Acid Incorporated Alginate Dialdehyde Gelatin Hydrogel Film,” is the brainchild of research scholar Fathima Rumaisa under the guidance of Prof. Mini S., both of the Department of Biochemistry. The team is now preparing to initiate clinical trials to evaluate the hydrogel’s effectiveness in humans.

Diabetes frequently leads to chronic wounds that are challenging to treat. According to Prof. Mini, the hydrogel aims to accelerate the healing process by leveraging the properties of ferulic acid — a phytochemical known for its antioxidant, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-diabetic effects. The hydrogel also includes L-Proline, an amino acid that supports collagen deposition, further enhancing wound healing.

In various foods

Ferulic acid is naturally present in various foods, including whole grains, blackberries, rhubarb, spinach, parsley, grapes, oats, and barley. It plays a crucial role in promoting angiogenesis, the formation of new blood vessels from existing ones.

One of the hydrogel’s unique features is its ability to change colour—turning bluish-green when a wound becomes infectious—offering a visual indicator of the wound’s condition. Moreover, it mimics the biological properties of human skin more effectively than existing substitutes.

Studies on rats

Pre-clinical studies have already been conducted on rats, with human clinical trials on the horizon before the product can be marketed. The patent has been granted for a period of 20 years from February 3, the date of filing of the application.

