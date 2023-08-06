Kerala University researchers develop self-powered solar cell

August 06, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Researchers of Kerala University have developed a self-powered ‘visible-blind’ solar cell that has potential in generating electricity even after letting sunlight pass through and on a rainy day when the sun is hidden behind the clouds.

The Photovoltaic Research Laboratory that functions under the university’s Physics Department has been working on the development of such transparent optoelectronics and electronics devices that have a wide range of applications involving displays, solar cells, sensors and batteries.

The study, undertaken by researchers Akhil M. Anand, Aruna Raj, R. Adithya Nath and Jishad A. Salam under the guidance of R. Jayakrishnan, associate professor, Department of Physics, has been published in the peer-reviewed journal Journal of Materials Science.

They pointed out the technology is devoid of lead and utilises oxides of zinc and copper that are not hazardous. Being earth-abundant materials, the design is expected to deliver economically viable and environmentally benign alternatives to the current market leaders.

While the research team has improved the performance of the solar cell to reach an efficiency of 4.5%, it will have to attain an efficiency of over 10% to be commercially viable.

Despite its potential, the design has its limitations since it necessitates the replacement of the electrolyte after sustained operation. However, the cost of the requirement can be offset by the adoption of wet-chemical synthesis at room temperature for developing the device. This eliminates the need for high-end equipment and brings down the overall recurring cost of the technology.

