Kerala University researchers develop 5G microwave absorber

Mayenite electrides of different sizes and shapes that are designed to act as shields at microwave frequencies ranging from 1 to 40GHz including the 5G band.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

03 January 2022 00:54 IST

It can be used to ward off electromagnetic interference

The ever-increasing quest for smarter and advanced electronic devices has landed the world in an inevitable threat of electromagnetic pollution.

Besides affecting high-end devices, electromagnetic interference (EMI) is known to be detrimental to the health of living organisms.

Subodh G., assistant professor of the Department Physics at Kerala University, and research scholar Vidhya Lalan have developed fifth-generation (5G) microwave absorbers that could serve as an effective shield against such radiation.

The study recently figured in peer-reviewed Journal of Material Chemistry C published by the Royal Society of Chemistry.

Immediate attention

“The problems posed by EMI demanded immediate attention in this era of 5G technology and Internet of Things (IoT) when it has become difficult to undertake routine chores without the help of electronic devices and internet that work around electromagnetic waves. The need for EMI shielding materials, especially those suitable for high frequently applications, has never been as crucial as present,” Dr. Subodh says.

The new shielding material, a ‘mayenite electride’ that is chemically stable, has shown exceptional microwave absorption ability in the high frequency region, specifically in the 5G band.

The presence of anionic (chemical substances that possess negatively charged ion) electrons provides the compound high conductivity, which is responsible for its property of high electromagnetic wave attenuation.

Conductivity

Apart from conductivity, the material is also highly porous and contains a coating of graphene.

The macropores and the graphene interface in the material causes the electromagnetic waves to repeatedly undergo reflections and subsequent absorption.

Futuristic devices

The professor points out the microwave attenuation properties of the mayenite electride in extreme high frequency region outlines its potentiality for futuristic devices designed for 5G applications.

The research was undertaken as part of the Kerala University-funded Microwave Materials Laboratory scheme.

The entire study was also supported by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment with a research grant through its Kerala State Young Scientist Research Award.