Kerala University refuses to implement Governor’s order of withdrawing Senate nominees

Vice Chancellor writes to Chancellor pointing out anomalies in the directive

Vice Chancellor writes to Chancellor pointing out anomalies in the directive

In a move that could further escalate their stand-off, the Kerala University has refused to implement Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s order to remove 15 of his Senate nominees for their absence at a recent meeting.

Urging the Chancellor to reconsider his withdrawal of ‘pleasure’ to permit the members to continue in the Senate, Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai wrote to the him to highlight the alleged illegalities and anomalies behind the directive. The decision to sack the nominees was in violation of the Acts and Statutes of the university, he claimed.

The Chancellor, however, shot off a terse reply in which he directed Prof. Pillai to comply with his directive.

Among the 15 members, four department heads who are ex-officio members in the Senate had gone on official assignments and stated their inability to attend the meeting, the Vice Chancellor pointed out.

He also flagged the technical flaw behind the Governor’s secretary signing the order since the action was not legally tenable. Various court judgements that concerned the exercising of the Governor’s ‘pleasure’ were also cited by the Vice Chancellor in his response.

According to official sources, the university also found fault in the Senate members being denied the opportunity to provide an explanation before being acted against. Such actions, they claimed, could pave the way for long-drawn legal battles.

Meanwhile, the university has issued notices to members of the Senate to convene yet another special meeting on November 4. The meeting will decide on whether to reconsider the resolution that the Senate had passed on August 20. The resolution had urged Raj Bhavan to withdraw its notification to constitute a search committee for the next Vice Chancellor without including the Senate’s nominee.

Bindu writes to Khan

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, who is also Pro Chancellor of the university, wrote to Mr. Khan urging him to choose among the Vice Chancellor of the Mahatma Gandhi University and Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, and the principal secretary of the Higher Education Department to hold temporary charge of the Vice Chancellor of Kerala University when the tenure of the incumbent Prof. Pillai comes to an end on October 24.

The Chancellor had recently called for the details of senior professors of various universities for the purpose.