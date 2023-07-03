Kerala University reconstitutes Senate for four years

July 03, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala University reconstituted the Senate for a period of four years on Monday.

The State government has nominated six members to the reconstituted Senate. While the nominees from the “field of higher education” are G. Muralidharan Pillai, J.S. Shijukhan, DYFI Thiruvananthapuram district secretary, P.M. Radhamany, a professor in the Department of Botany, Kerala University; S. Jayan, Department of Malayalam, SN College, Kollam; and former MLA R. Rajesh, the “expert in the field of Information Technology” in the panel is K.G. Gopchandran of the Department of Optoelectronics, Kerala University.

Those who have been nominated from the legislators’ constituency include O.S. Ambika, M.S. Arun Kumar, D.K. Murali, V. Sasi, Sujith Vijayanpillai and M. Vincent, MLAs.