Kerala University publishes final-year exam results in record time

Evaluation completed within a month and two days

The University of Kerala has published the results of final-semester examinations of undergraduate courses in record time. By having completed the evaluation process within a month and two days, the university has become the first in the State to publish the sixth-semester examinations results this academic year.

The examinations were completed on April 22. The answer scripts were evaluated at camps organised at the university headquarters and various colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha. The practical examinations and viva voce were subsequently held within a stipulated time-frame.

The highest pass percentage of 96.46% was recorded in BSc courses. As many as 11,612 candidates, including 9,159 regular students, out of the 12,038 students who appeared for the examinations managed to clear the respective courses. The pass percentages for BCom and BA stood at 93.31% and 90.68% respectively.