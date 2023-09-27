Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies to hold workshop on fisheries development

September 27, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - KOCHI

A State-level seminar on fisheries development will be organised at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) on Saturday. The seminar will be held jointly by the university and the Coastal Area Development Agency for Liberation (CADAL).

Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian will inaugurate the seminar at 9.30 a. m., said a press release from Kufos here on Wednesday.

Kufos Vice-Chancellor T. Pradeepkumar will preside. CADAL chairman and bishop of Alappuzha James Anaparambil will be the chief guest on the occasion. Former Fisheries Minister K. Babu will also participate.

The chief aim of the workshop is to identify the problems afflicting the fisheries sector in Kerala and suggest ways to tackle these. Stakeholders will participate in discussions on ocean fisheries, environmental conditions of the sea, development of aquaculture, social security for fishing community members, procurement and sale of fish catch and the social life in coastal areas.

Those who wish to participate may contact 9496668667.

