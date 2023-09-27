ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies to hold workshop on fisheries development

September 27, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - KOCHI

Main aim of workshop is to identify problems afflicting fisheries sector in Kerala and suggest ways to tackle these

The Hindu Bureau

Seminar will be held jointly by Kufos and the Coastal Area Development Agency for Liberation. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

A State-level seminar on fisheries development will be organised at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) on Saturday. The seminar will be held jointly by the university and the Coastal Area Development Agency for Liberation (CADAL).

Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian will inaugurate the seminar at 9.30 a. m., said a press release from Kufos here on Wednesday.

Kufos Vice-Chancellor T. Pradeepkumar will preside. CADAL chairman and bishop of Alappuzha James Anaparambil will be the chief guest on the occasion. Former Fisheries Minister K. Babu will also participate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The chief aim of the workshop is to identify the problems afflicting the fisheries sector in Kerala and suggest ways to tackle these. Stakeholders will participate in discussions on ocean fisheries, environmental conditions of the sea, development of aquaculture, social security for fishing community members, procurement and sale of fish catch and the social life in coastal areas.

Those who wish to participate may contact 9496668667.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US