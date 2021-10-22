Kerala University obtains UGC approval for distance education programmes

While the admission process for these courses will commence on November 1, approval is awaited for five more courses

Kerala University (KU) has obtained approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to continue its open and distance learning (ODL) programmes for the new academic year.

UGC’s Distance Education Bureau (DEB) recently completed the scrutiny of the application submitted by the university to grant its School of Distance Education (SDE) recognition for 10 undergraduate and postgraduate courses each.

R. Vasanthagopal, director of the SDE, the apex body, has currently permitted UG and PG courses in English, Malayalam, Hindi, Sociology, Political Sciences, History, Economics, Commerce and Library Science in addition to BBA and a Master’s degree in Public Administration.

While the admission process for these courses will commence on November 1, approval is awaited for five more courses – B.Sc. programmes in Mathematics and Computer Science, M.Sc. programmes in Mathematics and Computer Science and BCA. The university hopes to commence the programmes by January 15.

Relief for aspirants

Kerala University and Calicut University have currently obtained permission for their distance education programmes. The approvals have brought immense relief for higher education aspirants who raised concerns over the inability of Sree Narayana Guru Open University (SNGOU) in obtaining approval for its ODL courses.

Nonetheless, the adverse circumstances that prevented the SDE from seeking approval for its popular MBA programmes have come as a blow for many aspirants. The programme had attracted nearly 500 students last year.

According to Dr. Vasanthagopal, recent regulations mandated approval by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in addition to the requisite one by DEB for offering MBA as a ODL programme.

“Given the small window that was available for obtaining the approvals after the Government had permitted universities other than SNGOU to offer ODL courses this year, it appeared unfeasible to commence the programme in time for the next academic year,” he said.

Further details regarding the courses and application are available on www.ideku.net.