ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala University, MG University make strides in global rankings

Published - October 09, 2024 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a significant achievement for Kerala’s higher education sector, the University of Kerala has secured the 339th position in the QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World University Rankings Asia 2025, while Mahatma Gandhi University has made notable progress in the Times Higher Education Rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala University was also ranked 88th in the QS World University Rankings Southern Asia 2025. The QS Rankings evaluate institutions based on various criteria, including academic reputation, research quality, student-to-faculty ratio, job prospects, and the availability of internationally qualified faculty.

Mahatma Gandhi University has climbed to the 401-500 rank category in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025, improving from the 501-600 range last year. This ranking considers 18 indicators, including teaching quality, research impact and international collaboration.

Expressing pride in these achievements, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said the rankings are a testament to the universities’ commitment to academic excellence. The advancements, she added, also reflects on the comprehensive reforms initiated by the government aimed at fostering growth in the higher education landscape of the State. The ranking systems are crucial for students and researchers seeking high-quality educational and research opportunities globally.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US