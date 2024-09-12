Kerala University institutes inquiry into SFI-KSU clash during elections

Kerala University has instituted an inquiry into the altercation between Students Federation of India (SFI) and Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists that disrupted the students’ elections on Wednesday (September 11).

The decision comes close on the heels of the Cantonment police registering a case against 10 KSU workers on the basis of a complaint by an employees union.

The confrontation occurred during the vote-counting of elections held to 10 seats reserved for student representatives in the university senate. Tensions escalated after two KSU candidates secured victories when two rounds of counting were completed. The situation quickly deteriorated into chaos, with both groups accusing each other of election tampering. Around 15 ballot papers were also damaged in the commotion.

Despite the significant police presence at Kerala University headquarters, restoring order in the Senate Hall proved challenging. The confrontation between KSU and SFI activists resulted in the destruction of several pieces of furniture, and some university employees were injured.

The Cantonment police have also initiated legal action against KSU workers accused of freeing detained activists from a police bus at Palayam.

Meanwhile, the university has petitioned the State Police Chief and the Assistant Commissioner, Cantonment, seeking action against the purported election disruption, property damage and manhandling of university staff.

Lapses to be identified

The internal inquiry will review the circumstances leading to the clash and assess the extent of damage. A report from the university’s security officer will also be sought to identify any potential lapses that may have contributed to the incident.

The university has stated that the senate elections, suspended due to the clash, will resume only after exploring legal options. The victories of KSU candidates in two Senate seats remain unconfirmed.

However, the results for the Kerala University Union and other bodies, including the executive committee and student council, will remain unchanged.

SFI achieved a sweeping victory, securing all seven union seats and making history with an all-women panel. Sumi S. of SN College, Kollam, and Amitha Babu of the Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram, were elected as chairperson and general secretary of the university union, respectively. Absalna N., Athira Premkumar, and Nandana S. Kumar were elected vice-chairpersons, while Ananya S. and Anjana Das are the new joint secretaries.

The organisation also won all five seats on the accounts committee, eight of ten seats on the student council, and 13 of 15 seats on the executive committee.

