Kerala University hosts conclave of R&D institutions

June 23, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala University has set afoot significant steps to foster linkage with R&D institutions in the State. A colloquium organised on the sidelines of the researchers’ festival at Karyavattom campus on Thursday chalked out strategies for collaborations involving the university teaching departments and research centres.

The pioneering initiative, which is expected to pave the way for more brainstorming sessions in the days to come, witnessed the participation of the executive heads of 30 scientific and cultural institutions.

K.P. Sudheer, the executive vice-president of Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment, advocated concerted efforts to improve the global rankings of the university by boosting research. State Planning Board member Jiju P. Alex delved into the emerging “threat” of private universities in scuttling the democratic nature of education, and suggested alternative mechanisms to source funds for higher education.

Focus on Malayalam

The conclave registered early success when Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT) director K.J. Joseph proposed a collaboration with Kerala Bhasha Institute to publish the Malayalam version of GIFT’s quarterly publication ‘Kerala Economy’. The proposition was mooted after Kerala Bhasha Institute director Sathian M. Highlighted the issue of Malayalam not receiving adequate attention in the domains of research and translation studies. He also pitched an idea to translate popular foreign language works in Malayalam.

The deliberations called for promoting biomedical research and encouraging dual degree programmes between the university and other institutions. It also mooted strengthening interdepartmental and multi-institutional collaborations.

Gold testing facilities

There were also calls to rope in project collaborators of research centres as ‘joint PhD guides’. Emerging disciplines including artificial intelligence and machine learning were highlighted for greater focus by the academic community. Participants proposed introducing National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)-accredited gold and metal testing facilities in Kerala University.

The university expressed its desire to enter into agreements with institutions in which their collaborators can be a visiting or adjunct faculty of the former.

Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal elaborated on some of the upcoming projects, including the Science Park and translational research centres. He also emphasised the need to implement the National Education Policy 2020 to enhance the quality of research by linking universities. Syndicate member Gopchandran K.G., senior professor Chandrasekar K.S. of the Institute of Management in Kerala, and assistant professor P. Sreejith of the Zoology department also spoke on the occasion.