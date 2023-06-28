Kerala University gets new facilities

June 28, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government is committed to creating a people-friendly knowledge society by augmenting infrastructural facilities in academic institutions, Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu said here on Wednesday.

Speaking after inaugurating a slew of projects in the Karyavattom campus of the University of Kerala, the Minister said the government was focussing its efforts on propelling the university to a position among the top ten academic institutions in the country. “Research activities are being diversified into emerging areas like artificial intelligence. The vision is to accelerate the move to a progressive society and achieve economic growth through quality education”.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty said the achievements in the higher education sector would help Kerala achieve social progress. Culture Minister Saji Cherian who was also present at the function said a memorial to Sugathakumary would be set up on land to be provided by the university.

The projects inaugurated by the Ministers included an auditorium named after E.M.S. Namboodiripad, a Translational Research and Innovation Centre (TRIC-KU), Sri Vidyadhiraja Chattambi Swamy International Centre for Study and Research, A.R. Rajaraja Varma Translation Study centre, Centre for Academic and Professional Training (C-APT), a garden named after Sugathakumary, a new building for the Microwave Material laboratory under the Department of Physics and apartments for teachers. Ms. Bindu also laid the foundation stone for the Ayyappa Panicker Memorial Foreign language centre.

Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal presided over the function. Syndicate member S. Naseeb and Finance committee convenor K.H. Babujan were among those present.

