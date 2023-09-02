Kerala University forms special cell to scrutinise certificates issued by other universities

September 02, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala University has launched a special cell to scrutinise degree certificates issued by other universities.

Created in the wake of the admission fraud involving a former Students Federation of India (SFI) leader at the MSM College in Kayamkulam, the ‘genuineness verification cell’ has also been tasked with verifying all degree certificates submitted for admission during the last 10 years.

The university on Saturday issued orders finalising the guidelines for the cell that will comprise an assistant registrar, a section officer and an assistant.

Envisaged as an effective mechanism to strengthen the admission process, the cell will be provided a maximum of three months to ascertain the veracity of the certificates submitted for admission. During the period, the applicants will be provided provisional admission in the respective colleges where they have sought admission.

Eligibility certificates will be issued only after the cell receives confirmation from the university concerned that is reported to have issued the degree certificate to the applicant. Besides, the documents submitted for recognition should be attested by the registrar of the university concerned.

Verification fee

While a special verification fee of ₹2000 will be collected to confirm the authenticity of certificates issued by universities outside the State, the cell will scrutinise degree certificates issued by other universities in Kerala without accepting fees.

At the college level, affiliated institutions will be required to appoint a nodal officer to coordinate the admission processes. The college will have to submit certificates signed by the nodal officer, the head of the respective department and the Principal to the university while concluding the admission process.

The university has maintained that the head of the department of the respective institution shall be responsible for the admissions made there, while the Principal or head of the institution shall supervise the entire process. Colleges have also been encouraged to intimate any suspicion regarding the genuineness of certificates to the university.

All affiliated colleges have also been directed to conduct an audit into the admission process of existing students within a period of three months. Reports of such audits should be submitted to the university within two weeks of the completion of such scrutiny.

