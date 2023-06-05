Kerala University expresses willingness to start 4-year UG courses this year itself

June 05, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Buoyed by its commendable performance at the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) Rankings 2023, the University of Kerala has resolved to introduce four-year undergraduate programmes this academic year.

The decision was conveyed by Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal at a high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Monday.

The meeting was called amidst confusion prevailing in the higher education sector regarding the proposed launch of the four-year UG courses. While the meeting failed to reach a consensus, the universities were permitted to take a call on if the courses need to be started this year or the next.

Most Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs) conveyed that their institutions were not prepared to introduce the programmes this year, citing the protracted process of designing curriculum and syllabi. However, the University of Kerala expressed its resolve to start two or three four-year degree courses without further ado.

Dr. Kunnummal expressed confidence that the university would be able to notify the identified courses within a month. Priority would be given to developing the syllabi for the foundation courses to be taught in the first two semesters. The Board of Studies would soon be convened, he told The Hindu.

He said the model regulations to be circulated by the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) would be taken up for consideration by the Academic Council.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister conveyed the government’s decision to adopt policy decisions for introducing constituent colleges by elevating major government colleges with considerable autonomous powers and for permitting private universities.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, KSHEC Vice Chairman Rajan Gurukkal and V-Cs of various universities participated in the discussions.

