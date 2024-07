Kerala University has postponed all theory and practical examinations that were scheduled for Wednesday, on account of forecasts for widespread rain in various districts.

The examinations include those that were scheduled in affiliated colleges and university departments. The revised schedule will be declared later.

The university also deferred the spot allotment to sports quota and other vacant seats in B.Ed. programme that was scheduled to be held at the Senate Hall on Wednesday.

