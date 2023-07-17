Kerala University detects lapses in MSM College’s handling of student records

July 17, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala University (KU) has found serious lapses in the functioning of MSM College, Kayamkulam, that paved the way for the controversial admission of former Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader Nikhil Thomas using forged certificates.

The college was found to have erred in various aspects after its senior officials, including those who have retired from service, were summoned to the university for a hearing last week. A committee comprising the Registrar, the Controller of Examinations and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) director was entrusted with conducting the inquiry after the university had found the college’s explanation to be unsatisfactory.

According to the preliminary findings, the university found that the Commerce department of MSM College failed to maintain students’ records. The absence of a student life cycle management system led to the absence of any academic record on Mr. Thomas while he pursued BCom in the college between 2017 and 2020. While he had failed to clear the course, the irregularity contributed to the college’s inability to detect foul play when he returned to gain admission for the MCom programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Thomas, who was arrested for submitting fake certificates created in the name of Kalinga University in order to gain MCom admission in the college, was permanently debarred by Kerala University from pursuing any of its programmes or appearing for examinations. The Syndicate also recently decided to invalidate the results of all examinations he had written under the university.

The college was earlier faulted for its failure in ascertaining the authenticity of the certificates Mr. Thomas had submitted to gain admission. With the university finding MSM College’s responses to be unsatisfactory, it is likely to conduct an inspection in the college as part of the ongoing inquiry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.