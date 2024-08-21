Kerala University designs app to serve as landslip early warning system

In a development poised to address the challenges following the Wayanad landslides, Kerala University has unveiled a web-based mobile application that leverages advanced data to predict landslip hazards, offering a crucial tool to prevent future disasters.

The application, SLIP-K (Slope Instability Predictor-Kerala), has been developed by Sajin Kumar K.S., Assistant Professor at the Department of Geology, under the aegis of the university’s Translational Research and Innovation Centre.

Susceptibility maps

The tool, designed to serve as a regional Landslide Early Warning System (LEWS), utilises geospatial data, real-time monitoring, and communication networks to provide users with timely information on landslip hazards. It will continuously update real-time susceptibility maps with rainfall data every 15 minutes, enabling users to assess landslip risk in specific areas.

Connected to a network of automatic weather stations across eight locations along the Western Ghats in Idukki, SLIP-K offers hazard ratings and customisable alarm settings for users, providing push notifications and allowing them to share information and report observations.

Idukki was selected for this study because, in 2018, nearly half (2,223) of the 4,728 landslips reported in the State occurred in this hilly district, which features windward slopes on the Western Ghats. Additionally, Idukki experiences an average annual rainfall of 3,226 mm, and its soil thickness ranges from 0.25 to 5 metres, increasing its vulnerability to shallow landslips.

The developer points out the mode of community involvement in providing alerts can improve the system’s accuracy and foster a sense of shared responsibility. It will also empower users to make informed decisions during the monsoon by incorporating a road hazard layer into the hazard map, thereby enhancing safety and reducing the risk of accidents.

Accurately predicted landslips

SLIP-K has demonstrated its effectiveness by accurately predicting landslips on the Munnar Gap Road along the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway in July last and Pethotty in Santhanpara in November last. The university has initiated efforts to obtain a patent for the application.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu formally launched the application in the presence of Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal and senior officials of the university at her chamber on Wednesday.

